Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff

West Brom’s struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns.

The result left Steve Bruce’s men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches.

The team from Wales, meanwhile, sit in the top six after putting together successive clean sheets.

West Brom, who gave Okay Yokuslu his first league start since he returned to the club in the summer, immediately gathered momentum and were on the front foot right away.

Jed Wallace almost caused the Bluebirds problems when one wicked delivery was almost turned into the Cardiff goal.

Albion continued to knock on the door in the opening half hour of the game, after unfortunate Cardiff left-back Jamilu Collins hobbled off with what looked like a knee injury.

Wallace looked to turn provider again on the right, when he was sent racing away and pulled the ball back for captain Jake Livermore, who shot straight at goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Karlan Grant, West Brom’s 18-goal top-scorer from last season and who has a strike to his name already this term, shot wildly with his weaker left foot as the hosts continued to apply pressure.

But Cardiff got a foothold eventually in the game and sought to reply with a threat of their own.

Right-back Mahlon Romeo went close when he volleyed a shot from the edge of the box over the bar, while Sheyi Ojo – who caused Livermore plenty of problems in midfield – curled an effort just wide of the far post when the away side played a corner short.

The Baggies suffered similar frustrations in the early stages of the second half.

Summer signing John Swift went close when he danced onto the edge of the area from the left and bent a swerving shot wide of the angle of the post and bar.

West Brom centre-half Semi Ajayi headed on target when he rose for a corner, but Allsop – who himself was a Hawthorns rookie – handled it comfortably.

Romaine Sawyers, who was released by Albion in the summer and signed for Cardiff on a free transfer, was introduced late on and received a warm welcome back by the Hawthorns.