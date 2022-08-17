Unbeaten Baaeed seals superstar status with International domination

Baaeed dazzled on the Knavesmire to maintain his unbeaten record with a dominant display in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The four-year-old lined up with nine victories over a mile to his credit and matched the achievement of his sire, Sea The Stars, as he landed the feature Group One when tackling 10 furlongs for the first-time in his career.

Baaeed was held up in rear in the early stages by Jim Crowley as Ryan Moore aboard High Definition set the tempo and his big-race pilot was in no rush to push the button aboard the 2-5 favourite.

Absolutely packed around the paddock to witness Baaeed return pic.twitter.com/uRqN9WCBbL — Nick Robson (@ValueRacingPlus) August 17, 2022

Crowley continued to keep his powder dry as the field entered the straight and as defending champion Mishriff made his move and hit the front, the famous Shadwell silks remained motionless stalking his prey.

With James Doyle shoving away on Mishriff with a furlong to go in the contest, it was left to Baaeed to glide to the front and gallop into the distance as he extended his record to a perfect 10 out of 10.

Haggas said: “It’s a relief more than anything. He’s such a good horse and he’s proved it today, he’s shown everyone,

“I had a few anxious moments through the day but not during the race. The traffic getting in was horrendous, I should have known better.

“Mishriff is a great horse, he might not have been on song today, (fifth-placed) Native Trail might not have run his race but he’s a Guineas winner and High Definition was only just touched off in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, so hopefully he’ll get the recognition he deserves.

“He’s delivered a special performance today. It’s very difficult, especially when you’ve got another horse (Dubai Honour, fourth) in the race, to try and take it all in but he looked pretty spectacular to me.”

Haggas now has his sights set on the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 15 for Baaeed, although some bookmakers are offering odds of 5-4 about a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe challenge.

He added: “I think the racing public have shown their appreciation today. Everyone loves a good horse and I hope they all turn up for Ascot as well.

“I never had any desire to run in the Arc – unless Sheikha Hissa and Angus (Gold, racing manager) decide they want to go there, it will be Ascot.”

Haggas was fined £140 by the stewards before the race as Baaeed was “showing signs of a skin condition” for which the trainer did not have the correct paperwork.

He explained: “Apparently the vet saw some spots on his neck which he thought was ringworm, but I can assure you he never had any spots when he left the yard and when I went to saddle him I couldn’t see any.

“I just felt it was unnecessary and I hope they don’t think we don’t know what we’re doing.

“It was probably a heat rash.”