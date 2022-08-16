Search

16 Aug 2022

Marcus Harness winner sinks former club Burton and keeps Ipswich top

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Marcus Harness returned to former club Burton and struck the winner on the hour mark as Ipswich maintained their place at the summit of League One with a 1-0 victory.

The summer signing settled a combative encounter which saw his old side drop to the foot of the table still searching for their first win of the season.

Albion went close early on with an effort from former Norwich striker Gassan Ahadme striking the bar before being scrambled clear.

Ahadme then latched onto a wretched back pass from Harness but Town keeper Christian Walton spared his team-mates blushes with a smart save.

Freddie Ladapo got in behind the Burton defence to fire wide as Ipswich looked to seize the initiative but it was Albion with the better chances, early substitute Joe Powell fizzing a 30-yard free-kick inches wide on the stroke of half time.

Viljami Sinisalo denied Ladapo when through one on one before the leg of Walton denied Ahadme, both chances coming as a result of wayward back passes.

The Town goal on the hour was somewhat harsh on Albion but their former player had time to measure a shot from 20 yards and find the back of the net.

Albion pushed for an equaliser but could not pierce a determined Town defence.

