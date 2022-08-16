Search

16 Aug 2022

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill sweating on fitness of Josh Tymon and Josh Laurent

16 Aug 2022 5:35 PM

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill will make late decisions over Josh Tymon and Josh Laurent ahead of Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Defender Tymon and midfielder Laurent played through Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Huddersfield with ankle problems and are being assessed.

However, wing-back Harry Clarke could be out for up to six weeks with a stress facture of the shin. The Arsenal loanee has been added to an casualty list which already includes Nick Powell and Harry Souttar, who are both working their way back from knee injuries.

O’Neill’s squad, however, has been boosted by the arrival of an eighth summer signing following the capture on a season-long loan deal of Brentford midfielder Tariqe Fosu.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder hopes to have midfielder Matt Crooks available for the trip the the bet365 Stadium.

Crooks missed Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Sheffield United through illness but is expected to travel to the Potteries.

Wilder otherwise has decisions to make after replacing central defender Dael Fry at half-time against the Blades to send on Marc Bola in a tactical switch.

West Brom loanee Alex Mowatt and United States international striker Matthew Hoppe were both handed debuts as late substitutes at the weekend and will hope for further action.

