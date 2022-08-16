Search

16 Aug 2022

Skipper Billy Sharp sidelined as Sheffield United host Sunderland

Skipper Billy Sharp sidelined as Sheffield United host Sunderland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 5:37 PM

Skipper Billy Sharp will miss Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against against Sunderland on Wednesday evening through injury.

The 36-year-old striker turned an ankle in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough and the damage is yet to be fully assessed because of swelling around the joint.

However, midfielder Ben Osborn is facing at least two weeks on the sidelines after suffering a similar injury at West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark sat out the trip to Teesside, but has a chance of returning, while fellow defender Chris Basham is available and Jayden Bogle is making progress in his recovery from knee surgery.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be without defender Carl Winchester for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Winchester has been struggling with a back problem for much of the campaign to date and is due to see a specialist on Wednesday to assess the extent of the injury.

He joins Dan Ballard on the sidelines after he suffered a foot fracture during Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with QPR, which the club has confirmed will rule him out “for the foreseeable future”.

Defender Niall Huggins continues to work his way back following back and heel problems.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media