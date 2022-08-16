Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin eyes European Championship glory bid

LIMERICK Olympian Sarah Lavin will compete in the European Athletics' Championships in Munich, Germany this weekend.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin is ranked ninth in the women's 100m hurdles, the opening round of which takes place on Saturday from 7.43pm Irish time.

Should 28-year-old Lavin, a member of Emerald AC, qualify from her heat, she will compete in the European Championship semi-finals on Sunday at 6.10pm Irish time. The women's 100m hurdles final is then due to begin at 7.45pm on Sunday evening in Munich.

Lavin, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, finished in fifth place in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at last month's World Athletics Championships in Oregon, falling just short of a personal best.

Running in the last of the three semi-finals, Lavin clocked a time 12.87, which is just outside her personal best 12.84. Lavin had earlier claimed a third place finish in her heat in a time of 12.99 to advance to the semi-finals.

Limerick sprint hurdler Lavin finished seventh in the World Indoor Championships 60m hurdles final in Belgrade in March.

That was her debut at the World Championship competition. The former Castletroy College student set a new indoor personal best of 7.97 in her semi-final.

Physiotherapist Lavin has broken her personal best for the 100m hurdles on three occasions this summer.

Lavin set her 12.84PB at the Cork City Sports Meet. The performance follows on from her claiming a seventh national outdoor title which the talented Limerick hurdler secured last month.

First held in 1934 in the Italian city of Torino, from 2010 the European Athletics Championships have been organised every two years and since 2018 the championships form part of the quadrennial multi-sport event, the European Championships.