Search

16 Aug 2022

Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin eyes European Championship glory bid

Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin eyes European Athletics Championship bid

Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Olympian Sarah Lavin will compete in the European Athletics' Championships in Munich, Germany this weekend.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin is ranked ninth in the women's 100m hurdles, the opening round of which takes place on Saturday from 7.43pm Irish time.

Should 28-year-old Lavin, a member of Emerald AC, qualify from her heat, she will compete in the European Championship semi-finals on Sunday at 6.10pm Irish time. The women's 100m hurdles final is then due to begin at 7.45pm on Sunday evening in Munich.

Lavin, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, finished in fifth place in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at last month's World Athletics Championships in Oregon, falling just short of a personal best.

Running in the last of the three semi-finals, Lavin clocked a time 12.87, which is just outside her personal best 12.84. Lavin had earlier claimed a third place finish in her heat in a time of 12.99 to advance to the semi-finals.

Limerick sprint hurdler Lavin finished seventh in the World Indoor Championships 60m hurdles final in Belgrade in March.

That was her debut at the World Championship competition. The former Castletroy College student set a new indoor personal best of 7.97 in her semi-final.

Physiotherapist Lavin has broken her personal best for the 100m hurdles on three occasions this summer.

Lavin set her 12.84PB at the Cork City Sports Meet. The performance follows on from her claiming a seventh national outdoor title which the talented Limerick hurdler secured last month.

First held in 1934 in the Italian city of Torino, from 2010 the European Athletics Championships have been organised every two years and since 2018 the championships form part of the quadrennial multi-sport event, the European Championships.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media