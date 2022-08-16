Okay Yokuslu pushing for West Brom start against Cardiff

Steve Bruce must decide whether to hand Okay Yokuslu a Championship start for West Brom when they face Cardiff on Wednesday.

Yokuslu, now at the club on a three-year deal after spending half a season on loan in 2021, has come off the bench against Watford and Blackburn but his only start saw him play an hour in the Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield United.

Although his side have failed to win any of their opening three games, Bruce is not expected to make many changes from the side beaten by Blackburn at the weekend.

Karlan Grant shrugged off a back injury to play at Ewood Park but United States striker Daryl Dike remains out with a torn thigh muscle.

Cardiff will be without on-loan defender Cedric Kipre who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Steve Morison has plenty of options to replace him but perhaps no stand-out candidate – Curtis Nelson struggled while filling in during Perry Ng’s suspension and no other central defenders have yet played this season.

Jack Simpson, who joined from Rangers last week, was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Vontae Daley-Campbell is available again after serving a one-match suspension.