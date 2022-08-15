On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road.
The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries.
Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock could be fit enough to feature.
However, Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards remain sidelined.
Blackpool could once again be without Gary Madine.
The experienced striker missed the 1-0 defeat to Swansea at the weekend having suffered a calf injury in training.
Manager Michael Appleton revealed – after the loss – that it was not a long-term issue as the Seasiders continue to search to add to their single league goal so far this season.
Wolves loanee Theo Courbeanu started in attack against the Swans but was replaced by Shayne Lavery at the interval, with the Northern Ireland international now pushing to start.
Stephanie Sage, nurse melanographer, Prof H. Paul Redmond, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital group, Mairéad Cheevers, chief operating officer| Kieran Ryan-Benson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.