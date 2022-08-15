Search

15 Aug 2022

Cox sets sights on Flying Five with Caturra

Cox sets sights on Flying Five with Caturra

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 10:23 AM

Caturra is likely to head to the Curragh’s Group One Flying Five Stakes for his next start following his third in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

Clive Cox’s colt finished best of the three-year-olds in that Group Two on the Sussex Downs, catching the eye and doing his best work late in the contest in first-time cheekpieces.

It was a welcome return to form for last year’s Flying Childers winner, who went close in Group Three company at Chantilly on his seasonal bow, but has failed to make his mark since.

He did hold an entry for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, but with his name missing from the five-day entries for the Knavesmire Group One, Cox has highlighted his intention to travel to Ireland in search of top-table honours.

“I’m inclined to be looking at the Flying Five at the Curragh (September 11) and that is our intended next start,” said Cox.

“He’s a horse with no ground restrictions, he’s a very versatile horse and I’m hoping that run at Goodwood will signal he’s coming back to his best.

“It’s never easy for the three-year-olds and with more physical development and maturity, it gives us great hope and excitement moving forwards.”

The Beechdown Stables handler also reports Harry Three to have bounced out of his trip to Deauville and Cox retains plenty of faith in the progressive sprinter.

The son of Adaay earned his place in the Maurice de Gheest line-up following three-straight victories this summer, but the step into Group One company proved a leap too far and the three-year-old could only finish 10th in the hands of Kieran Shoemark.

“He’s come back really well,” added Cox. “He’s covered a lot of ground this year and made huge steps forward.

“A Group One run was a massive step and I think the six and a half at Deauville was a bit beyond his compass. So it will be nice to go back over six furlongs.

“But we still hold him in very high regard and I’m pleased to say he’s come home well from France.

“He does have an entry in the Haydock sprint (Betfair Sprint Cup, September 3), but that will be a decision we make nearer the time depending on the ground.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media