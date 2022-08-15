Cox sets sights on Flying Five with Caturra

Caturra is likely to head to the Curragh’s Group One Flying Five Stakes for his next start following his third in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

Clive Cox’s colt finished best of the three-year-olds in that Group Two on the Sussex Downs, catching the eye and doing his best work late in the contest in first-time cheekpieces.

It was a welcome return to form for last year’s Flying Childers winner, who went close in Group Three company at Chantilly on his seasonal bow, but has failed to make his mark since.

✅ Still unbeaten at @Goodwood_Races – Khaadem makes it 2-2 at the track for Ryan Moore & @cbhills 🏆 2022 G2 King George Qatar Stakes🏆 2019 Stewards' Cup pic.twitter.com/Mqh3DEcJ7Z — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 29, 2022

He did hold an entry for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, but with his name missing from the five-day entries for the Knavesmire Group One, Cox has highlighted his intention to travel to Ireland in search of top-table honours.

“I’m inclined to be looking at the Flying Five at the Curragh (September 11) and that is our intended next start,” said Cox.

“He’s a horse with no ground restrictions, he’s a very versatile horse and I’m hoping that run at Goodwood will signal he’s coming back to his best.

“It’s never easy for the three-year-olds and with more physical development and maturity, it gives us great hope and excitement moving forwards.”

The Beechdown Stables handler also reports Harry Three to have bounced out of his trip to Deauville and Cox retains plenty of faith in the progressive sprinter.

The son of Adaay earned his place in the Maurice de Gheest line-up following three-straight victories this summer, but the step into Group One company proved a leap too far and the three-year-old could only finish 10th in the hands of Kieran Shoemark.

“He’s come back really well,” added Cox. “He’s covered a lot of ground this year and made huge steps forward.

“A Group One run was a massive step and I think the six and a half at Deauville was a bit beyond his compass. So it will be nice to go back over six furlongs.

“But we still hold him in very high regard and I’m pleased to say he’s come home well from France.

“He does have an entry in the Haydock sprint (Betfair Sprint Cup, September 3), but that will be a decision we make nearer the time depending on the ground.”