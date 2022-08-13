Barrow boss Pete Wild curses ‘calamity’ as goal is ruled out in loss at Sutton

Barrow manager Pete Wild was left to rue a late disallowed goal after his side’s unbeaten start to the League Two season came to an end following a controversial 1-0 defeat against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.

It looked as though substitute John Rooney had grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Barrow after a free-kick from his own half found its way past goalkeeper Brad House

But after a lengthy discussion, the goal was disallowed due to it being an indirect free-kick.

The Bluebirds had earlier recovered from a slow start and looked the likeliest to take all three points as the match reached its conclusion, but a long ball from Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose was finished off by substitute Tope Fadahunsi after Barrow stopper Paul Farman appeared to misread the flight of the ball.

“It’s an utter calamity to start off with,” Wild said of the disallowed goal.

“The officials are saying it’s an indirect free-kick and the ball’s gone straight into the goal.

“Well the ball’s going wide before the goalkeeper palms it into his own goal.

“It’s clear for everybody to see.

“You can tell by the goalkeeper’s reaction what has happened and it’s just a complete injustice.”

Farman produced some good saves to keep Sutton at bay in the first half, but it was Barrow who went closest before the break when Sam Foley’s shot from range in the 37th minute was touched onto the post by Rose.

The visitors continued to push hard to break the deadlock in the second half, only to be hit by a sucker punch from Fadahunsi, who had come onto the pitch just moments before his 79th-minute winner.

“I thought the game was a non-entity,” Wild added.

“They came out, we knew what they were going to do – they were going to be aggressive, they were going to get after us.

“We weathered that and as we’re coming into half-time I think we’re just getting a hold of the football.

“It never changes when you come to Sutton, you’ve always got to weather the early storm against them.

“You’ve got to get your foot on the football and in the second half I thought we controlled them.

“When they scored the goal, we were in complete control.

“I only think there is one team going to win the game.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray praised his side’s performance as they picked up their first win of the League Two season.

“It was a really tough game for us but I’m delighted with how the players stuck at it and ultimately came out with the win,” he said.

“Hopefully this will now kickstart our season and we’ll climb up the table.”