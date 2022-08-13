Search

13 Aug 2022

Mark Bonner delighted with Cambridge’s victory over Exeter

Mark Bonner delighted with Cambridge’s victory over Exeter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:28 PM

Mark Bonner was delighted with Cambridge’s 2-1 victory over Exeter after Paul Digby hit the decisive goal in the 88th minute.

Jevani Brown gave Exeter the lead shortly before half-time, only for Sam Smith to equalise on the hour for the hosts.

“To win all three of our opening home games is important and it’s also important that we’ve come from a losing position to win today. All in all, it’s an excellent result for us,” said Cambridge boss Bonner.

Bonner also praised Digby’s winning goal, only the captain’s third for the club on his 100th appearance for Cambridge.

“The goal was well worked,” added Bonner. “They both were. In the first half we were really too slow with the ball.

“We didn’t get forward enough and we were wasteful with the ball. They ran harder and played with greater intensity than us.

“We flipped it in the second half. We ran harder, dominated longer spells and got the ball into wide areas.

“The first goal is a cross from the left hand side from (James) Brophy that they don’t clear. It ends up with George (Williams) who crosses it and Sam (Smith) scores with a great header.

“Then Jack (Lankester) was excellent to pick out the header from a late run so the game ended with all the drama you would expect.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor said the defeat was hard to take.

“I thought we did OK in the first half,” he said. “We got away with a couple of poor moments, but we weren’t as fluid as we normally have been and our use of the ball today was pretty poor throughout.

“We still had moments in the game even before we scored. There was a pull-back on Jevani (Brown) when he was clean through. That’s a big moment for the referee. It’s an easy one to not give, but you’ve got to give the right decision and that looks like a foul on the video.

“We were disappointed at that moment because that might have been ten men on a hot day for the opposition. We scored a good goal, with outstanding work and commitment at the top of the pitch from Sam Nombe to provide Jevani with that goal.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media