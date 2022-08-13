Search

Ipswich brush aside MK Dons to go top of League One

13 Aug 2022 6:32 PM

Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road.

Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town’s third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.

Ipswich had a sight of goal in the second minute when striker Freddie Ladapo broke free on the left, but his low drive was smothered by Jamie Cumming.

Janoi Donacien’s superb run and cross from the right flank was then expertly fired home by Burns three minutes later as Town opened the scoring.

MK Dons responded and Conor Grant brought a fine save from goalkeeper Christian Walton before debutant Matt Dennis missed a glaring chance to equalise when he headed over Grant’s excellent left-wing cross.

The Tractor Boys doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Harness reacted quickest to force the ball home after Burns’ low shot from outside the area was saved by Cumming.

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy’s stinging drive was tipped over by Cumming six minutes later as the hosts ended the half strongly.

Chaplin turned in Ipswich’s third in the 60th minute after Donacien cut the ball back following some clever footwork in the penalty area.

Substitute Sone Aluko went close to adding a fourth after he drove into the box but his low effort was turned wide by Cumming with 11 minutes to go.

