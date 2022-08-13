Sam Corne’s quickfire double earns Maidstone victory against York

Two goals in two minutes from Sam Corne snatched Maidstone a 2-1 win over York.
The Minstermen went ahead in the 10th minute when Lenell John-Lewis headed in off the crossbar.
Maidstone had to wait to get back in it as Corne headed home in the 79th minute.
Just two minutes later Corne had turned the game around as he met Roarie Deacon’s centre with an emphatic finish.
