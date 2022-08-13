Scunthorpe suffer first National League defeat as Maidenhead claim scalp

Maidenhead gave Scunthorpe a taste of what could be waiting for them in the Vanarama National League as a first-half blast set up a 3-2 win.
The Iron, who were relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season but won their opening game, fell behind in the 27th minute when Emile Acquah fired home.
Will de Havilland struck from close range nine minutes later and then Kane Ferdinand completed a fine opening half for the hosts when he converted at the near post.
Joe Nuttall’s penalty gave Scunthorpe hope after the break and he headed home a second late on but they could not force a draw.
