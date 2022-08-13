Yeovil fight back to earn a point at home to Wrexham

Yeovil fought back to draw 1-1 against Wrexham in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park.
The Dragons, who beat Eastleigh in their opening game, took an early lead in the sixth minute through Paul Mullin.
The Glovers, defeated at Scunthorpe last weekend, were back on level terms just three minutes into the second half when Malachi Linton crashed a half-volley into the top corner.
Neither side were able to conjure a winner during the closing stages as the points were shared.
One of the fledging White Tailed Eagles needing encouragement to fly, by Conservation Rangers, NPWS, Micheal McSweeney and Danny O’Keeffe PIC: Valerie O'Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.