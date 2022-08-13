Simon Murray on scoresheet as Queen’s Park beat Partick Thistle for first win

Queen’s Park recorded their first win of the cinch Championship season as they claimed a 3-2 home victory over Partick Thistle.
The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when a well-worked set-piece routine was finished off from close range by Grant Savoury.
Thistle equalised in the 64th minute through Jack McMillan following a spell of sustained pressure, but Queen’s Park restored their lead just three minutes later when Tommy Robson slotted past David Mitchell.
Simon Murray added a third goal 14 minutes from time when he headed home after Jake Davidson’s initial shot had been saved before Thistle pulled one back with three minutes left when Anton Dowds turned to score from close range.
One of the fledging White Tailed Eagles needing encouragement to fly, by Conservation Rangers, NPWS, Micheal McSweeney and Danny O’Keeffe PIC: Valerie O'Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.