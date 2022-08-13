Search

13 Aug 2022

Dan Evans drops a set but claws way back into Montreal semi-final

Dan Evans drops a set but claws way back into Montreal semi-final

Dan Evans has reached his second ATP Masters semi-final after fighting his way back at the National Bank Open.

American Tommy Paul had a blistering start to take the first set, but the British number two took charge in the second to push ahead for a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

“You wonder if it’s going to happen, if you are going to get into the match, and I got in,” said Evans after the singles and before he also won doubles.

“When I got ahead I really took it to Tommy and that’s been sort of my way throughout this week so far, and I went about it in a good way, I was fired up and I thought it was a good battle between me and Tommy.”

Pablo Carreno Busta, 31, became the only player in Montreal to avoid dropping a set as he knocked out Jack Draper to nix the possibility of an all-British semi-final by booking his spot against Evans.

The 20-year-old scrapped hard but the Spaniard dominated throughout to win 7-6 (4) 6-1, with his younger opponent left to appreciate a week in which he reached his first Masters quarter-final and took down world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The other semi-final will be contested between Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, after the former defeated Nick Kyrgios and the latter sent local favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime home.

