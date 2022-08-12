Search

12 Aug 2022

Mikkel Damsgaard expected to be among Brentford subs for Manchester United clash

Mikkel Damsgaard expected to be among Brentford subs for Manchester United clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 5:16 PM

Thomas Frank admitted new signing Mikkel Damsgaard will not be fit enough to start for Brentford against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is expected to be included among the substitutes and could be in line for a debut off the bench.

Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos remain on the injury list, with Canos and Ajer due to return ahead of Pinnock.

Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo would be fit enough to start for United.

Ronaldo came on as a 53rd-minute substitute in last weekend’s home defeat to Brighton after a disrupted pre-season.

Fellow forward Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof remain out through injury, with no changes to the squad from last weekend.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Strakosha, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Dasila, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Sorensen, Oerslev, Lewis-Potter

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Laird, Maguire, Martinez, Varane, Bailly, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Chong, Garnacho, Diallo, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media