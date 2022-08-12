Search

12 Aug 2022

Darragh Lenihan back for Middlesbrough’s game with Sheffield United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 2:05 PM

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is available after suspension for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international sat out the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Barnsley after picking up a one-match ban for his red card at QPR last Saturday.

Manager Chris Wilder made eight changes for the cup tie, handing debuts to goalkeeper Liam Roberts and 17-year-old striker Sonny Finch and valuable experience to young midfielders Joe Gibson, Hayden Hackney and Caolan Boyd-Munce.

He is likely to restore the likes of Zack Steffen, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Duncan Watmore and Marcus Forss to the starting line-up, while latest signing Matthew Hoppe will hope to be involved for the first time since completing his switch from Real Mallorca.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will check on midfielder Ben Osborn after he limped out of Thursday night’s cup defeat at West Brom.

Osborn, who had been introduced as a half-time replacement for John Fleck, came off with a hamstring problem and his condition will be assessed.

Heckingbottom made five changes to the side which beat Millwall 2-0 on Saturday for the game at the Hawthorns with loanees James McAtee and Reda Khadra, as well as home-grown youngster Oliver Arblaster, making full debuts and Tommy Doyle returning from injury as a second-half substitute.

Ciaran Clark, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge will hope to return, while Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham and Enda Stevens continue to work their way back.

