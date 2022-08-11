Search

11 Aug 2022

Boundless Ocean books Irish Champion Stakes ticket

Boundless Ocean books Irish Champion Stakes ticket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 9:08 PM

Boundless Ocean booked an Irish Champion Stakes tilt as he made virtually every yard in the Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown.

Winner of the Meld Stakes at this track in July, Jim Bolger’s charge was sent off the 11-8 favourite and travelled nicely for Kevin Manning at the head of affairs.

Juncture and Colin Keane put down a stern challenge, but the market leader always looked to hold the upper hand, finishing three-quarters of a length to the good as he recorded back-to-back Group Three victories.

“He’s obviously very versatile. He would need pace at a mile, but he’s happy to do his own thing when he doesn’t get it,” said Bolger.

“He loves it, he’s a big horse and he’ll be an improver. We’ll go for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes next.

“The owner is from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and it’s his first horse in Ireland, the first of many hopefully.

“He was bought specifically for the February meeting in Saudi Arabia and depending on how he gets on when he goes out there it will either be the Saudi Cup or one of the lesser races. Hopefully the Saudi Cup.”

Point King (8-11 favourite) continued his marked progression with victory in the Listed Jockey Club of Turkey Vinnie Roe Stakes.

The Bolger-trained Manu Et Corde led until turning in, where Bluegrass and the eventual winner loomed strongly. Bluegrass dropped away soon after, but Joseph O’Brien’s Point King really put his best foot forward in the hands of Shane Crosse to beat Simply Glorious by a ready two and a quarter lengths.

Assistant trainer Brendan Powell said: “He’s gone up another furlong in trip and Shane said it was a good strong gallop all the way.

“He said what he liked about him was that he’s usually had to be hard on him to win, but today he actually quickened up from two out and he was just hands and heels and waving the whip at him in the last furlong.

“He’s improving all the time and seems to go on this sort of ground as well. He’s a big horse, but he floats on it.”

Paddy Power gave the winner a 14-1 for the Melbourne Cup, and Powell added: “I don’t know where he goes from here, that’ll be up to Joseph.

“He’s the most relaxed horse and he’s the same at home. You wouldn’t know what’s left in the tank.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media