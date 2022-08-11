Search

11 Aug 2022

Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 7:53 PM

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still without six first-team players for his side’s home game against Norwich.

The Tigers have no new injury concerns after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Bradford, but Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter, Brandon Fleming and Dogukan Sinik are still out

Arveladze had hoped forward Longman would be available this weekend after missing the Tigers’ first three matches.

Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks both made their first starts of the season against Bradford after injury and Callum Jones is also available.

Norwich defender Sam McCallum is expected to miss out due to a foot injury.

McCallum was forced off at half-time in the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Birmingham and his absence would leave boss Dean Smith short of left-backs.

Fellow left-sided defender Dimi Giannoulis had already been ruled out for eight weeks after suffering ligament damage in last week’s 1-1 draw against Wigan.

Injured quartet Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Jonathan Rowe and Isaac Hayden are all likely to miss out again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media