Search

11 Aug 2022

Jordan Garrick set for Lincoln debut against Forest Green after loan move

Jordan Garrick set for Lincoln debut against Forest Green after loan move

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 5:58 PM

New Lincoln loan signing Jordan Garrick will go straight into the squad to face Forest Green.

The winger has joined from Swansea on a deal until the end of the season.

Defender Adam Jackson, one of five changes in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Doncaster, was forced off with a dead leg but head coach Mark Kennedy is hopeful he will be fit.

Forward Anthony Scully returned to the starting line up after illness and is set to retain his place.

Forest Green’s Udoka Godwin-Malife has had some positive news on his hamstring injury sustained last weekend and will only be out for a couple of weeks.

Fellow defender Jordan Moore-Taylor was not risked in midweek after injury at the weekend.

New signing Connor Wickham is still waiting for his first inclusion in a match-day squad after joining last week but could be included.

Fellow forward Matty Stevens (knee) remains a long-term absentee while Harry Boyes (foot) is still working his way back to full fitness.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media