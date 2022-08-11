Cheltenham and Portsmouth set to recall regulars for League One clash

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott will recall his regulars for the Sky Bet League One match against Portsmouth.

Elliott made eight changes for the 7-0 home Carabao Cup defeat by Exeter, when Will Ferry, Tom Bradbury and James Taylor all made their debuts.

Forwards Alfie May and Dan N’Lundulu – the latter on loan from Southampton – are among those expected to come back into the side.

Defender Ben Williams continues to manage a back problem which saw him miss last weekend’s league defeat at Barnsley, while midfielder Matty Blair has been out with a knee problem.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley also utilised his squad for the 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round win at Championship side Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Winger Owen Dale was one of six changes to make his debut, coming straight into the side following a season-long loan switch from Blackpool

Fellow new recruit Tom Lowery was sent on as a half-time substitute and the midfielder could be handed a first start.

Captain Clark Robertson has been training again following a foot problem, while forward Jayden Reid (hamstring), midfielder Joe Morrell (hernia) and defender Denver Hume (back) all continue their own rehabilitation.