Search

11 Aug 2022

Perry Ng to return from suspension for Cardiff’s game against Birmingham

Perry Ng to return from suspension for Cardiff’s game against Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 3:37 PM

Cardiff will welcome back defender Perry Ng for the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Ng was sent off in the opening-day success over Norwich for two bookable offences but has now served his one-match ban.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison will be without Vontae Daley-Campbell after his debut in midweek ended with a late dismissal during a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.

Jack Simpson signed for Cardiff on Tuesday and will expect to be part of the matchday squad for the first time.

Birmingham will welcome Przemyslaw Placheta back into the fold after he was forced to sit out their cup defeat on penalties to parent club Norwich due to the terms of his loan.

Placheta netted in Blues’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield on Friday, which briefly sent the club to the top of the Championship.

Jonathan Leko did his chances of a recall no harm with a goal in midweek after two unused substitute appearances in the second tier this season.

Gary Gardner, Krystian Bielik and Nico Gordon are still absent and building up fitness before they can impress new boss John Eustace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media