Search

11 Aug 2022

Carlos Mendes Gomes an injury doubt as Luton host Preston

Carlos Mendes Gomes an injury doubt as Luton host Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 3:01 PM

Midweek goalscorer Carlos Mendes Gomes is expected to sit out Luton’s Sky Bet Championship home match with Preston on Saturday.

Gomes scored a stunning long-range effort on Tuesday against Newport but was forced off at half-time at Kenilworth Road with a muscle injury and is unlikely to recover in time.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup tie and saw his makeshift side go down 3-2 to exit the competition in the first round.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) remains injured while late checks will have to be made on Alfie Doughty and Fred Onyedinma, but Jones appears set to revert to the starting XI which held Burnley to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Visiting Preston are still without forward Ched Evans, who serves the final game of his three-match ban for an opening day red card against Wigan.

North End had fired blanks in their first two league encounters but struck four times on Tuesday to win 4-1 at divisional rivals Huddersfield in the cup.

Ali McCann netted a brace to press home his claims for a starting berth and Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez impressed on his full debut.

Bambo Diaby (knee) is still sidelined.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media