11 Aug 2022

I am very happy – Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted with Blackburn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 11:31 PM

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with the attitude of his squad after a much-changed side cruised to a 4-0 win over Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup.

A youthful Rovers containing two teenagers making their senior bows swept aside their League Two opposition and deservedly went ahead through Scott Wharton’s header – whose brother Adam was one of the debutants.

Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan netted early in the second half and Dilan Markanday’s first senior goal rounded off a perfect evening.

Tomasson said: “A very good game, created lots of chances and scored four beautiful goals. Those games can be difficult but the boys made it easy tonight.

“Another clean sheet, only one shot on goal. A lot of chances, four different goalscorers, lot of players have been patient but are getting a chance and want to perform for the team and they are performing. I am very happy.

“Those boys who have got the chance today have been patient, have been waiting, and I think it was an excellent performance. All the boys did a good job.

“An excellent performance from the youngsters.”

Hartlepool are still waiting for their first goal and win under Paul Hartley, who admitted it was a “difficult evening”.

He said: “We were beaten by the better team. It was just disappointing in the second half especially for 25 minutes.

“We were a goal down at half-time through a set play. I know we didn’t have much play ourselves but the shape was OK and the organisation.

“I said at half-time, make sure you stay in the game. Then we lose two quick goals, really soft goals. After that, it was always going to be difficult. Tried to be organised and keep the scoreline down.

“I expected a little bit better tonight. I thought it was a very difficult evening.”

