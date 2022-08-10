Search

11 Aug 2022

Sheffield Wednesday see off Sunderland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 10:48 PM

Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow scored as Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland’s 18-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough.

The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore’s men following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat against the Black Cats, who fielded a completely different starting XI to that which featured during Saturday’s 3-2 Championship triumph at Bristol City.

Wednesday also made eight changes from the weekend with one of the fresh faces – Adeniran – celebrating his return to the side after seven months sidelined by a hamstring injury by opening the scoring in spectacular style in the 16th minute.

The ex-Fulham and Everton midfielder was encouraged to shoot by home fans after the ball fell to him 30 yards from goal following Liam Palmer’s cleared cross and he obliged with an absolute screamer that rocketed into the helpless Alex Bass’ top right-hand corner.

Jack Diamond dragged Sunderland’s best first-half opportunity across the face of goal after running on to Jay Matete’s pass through the right channel.

Sow – a replacement for the injured Lee Gregory on the stroke of half-time – then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute when he swept into Bass’ bottom corner from eight yards after being picked out excellently from the right by Adeniran, who had intercepted the away keeper’s risky pass out to Aji Alese.

