Search

10 Aug 2022

Romelu Lukaku fuelled by ‘anger’ after disappointing Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku fuelled by ‘anger’ after disappointing Chelsea return

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Romelu Lukaku is determined to use the “anger” from an underwhelming campaign at Chelsea to impress again with Inter Milan.

The Belgium striker has returned to Inter on loan for the new season, moving back to the club he left to re-join Chelsea in a £97.5million deal during the summer of 2021.

Former Everton and Manchester United forward Lukaku failed to hit the heights of previous spells in England, but still finished with 15 goals.

Lukaku, 29, intends to prove the critics wrong by having an impressive second spell with the Nerazzurri.

“The (last) season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before,” Lukaku said in an interview with DAZN Italia.

“I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch. That is a kind of anger that I have inside me.

“That now the [Inter] team has it too, which didn’t win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home.”

Lukaku had a spell at Chelsea as a teenager, but was let go by the club in 2014, eventually joining Everton after successful loan spells with both West Brom and the Toffees.

A £75million move to United followed in 2017, before Lukaku completed another big-money switch to Inter two years later.

Reflecting on his earlier career at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku said: “I think before, when I left, I wanted to take revenge at Chelsea because when I was young it was my team for 11 years.

“I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn’t the case.

“In March, I heard there was an opportunity to come back here (to Inter).

“Slowly I didn’t say anything, but toward the end of the season we did a very good job with the club and I was able to come back here.

“I make reflections only at the end of the season, so after the last game I put myself to think what my situation was – I saw that as a player with Inter I did well, the season at Chelsea for me was difficult.

“I had no doubts, that is why I made the decision to come back here (to Inter).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media