Mostly Cloudy to make Group Two leap against Stradivarius and co

Fortune could favour the brave as Gemma Tutty prepares her ever-improving Mostly Cloudy to run at Group level for the first time in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York.

The three-year-old had not found the scoresheet in five starts before May this year – but his career has exploded into action since, winning five on the bounce and improving over 30lb on official figures.

He brought up his five-timer with a taking success at Ascot last month and that victory at the Berkshire track has now set the Harzand colt up for a crack at the two-mile Group Two prize on the Friday of the Ebor meeting.

His handler cannot wait to see how her stable star fares in a race which could feature the very best of the staying division and said: “It’s the plan to run at York.

“He’s been a sensation this year, the improvement in him has been remarkable, I’ve never seen a horse improve so much.

“He just keeps coming out of his races better and better and is taking his racing so well, both physically and mentally, so I’m really happy with him.

“It was always a very long-term goal (to run in this race) and he had to complete each task along the way. But we said if he won at Ascot then we would definitely consider York, so we need to stick with the plan, as nerve-racking as it is.”

Despite Mostly Cloudy stepping into the unknown in terms of class on the Knavesmire, Tutty is keen to take inspiration from the great Stradivarius’ own three-year-old career, as her charge appears set to lock horns with the now eight-year-old staying superstar.

“I’m not sure we’re going there expecting to win and he will probably be facing some serious competition,” she continued.

“But you only have to look at Stradivarius himself and his three-year-old profile, when he was pitched into Group Two level on the back of getting beat off a mark of 90 at Chester. They were brave with him and we’re hoping fortune favours the brave for us, too.”