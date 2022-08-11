Search

11 Aug 2022

Live sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV: A guide to the best of this weekend's sporting action on telly

11 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of August 11-14.

THURSAY AUGUST 11

CRICKET - Ireland v Afghanistan on BT Sport 1, 3.15pm

RUGBY LEAGUE - Warrington v Toulouse on Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 4.30pm

AQUATICS - European Championship on RTE 2, 11.20pm

CYCLING - Tour de l’Ain on Eurosport 1, 1pm

FRIDAY AUGUST 12

SOCCER - Watford v Burnley on Sky Sports Football, 8pm

ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 2pm

AQUATICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 11.30pm

RUGBY LEAGUE - Hull KR v Leeds on Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

CRICKET - Ireland v Afghanistan on BT Sport 1, 3.15pm

SATURDAY AUGUST 13

WOMENS SOCCER - Galway v Wexford Youths on TG4, 8pm

RUGBY - South Africa v All-Blacks on Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm

SOCCER - Man City v Bournemouth on Premier Sports 1, 3pm

SOCCER - Brentford v Man Utd on Sky Sports, 5.30pm

ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 9.45am

SUNDAY AUGUST 14

SOCCER -Kilmarnock v Celtic on Sky Sports Football, 12noon

ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 9.10am

SOCCER - Notts Forest v West Ham on Sky Sports, 2pm

SOCCER - Chelsea v Tottenham on Sky Sports, 4.30pm

GOLF - St Jude Invitational  on Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm

