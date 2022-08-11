Live sport on TV this weekend

A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of August 11-14.
THURSAY AUGUST 11
CRICKET - Ireland v Afghanistan on BT Sport 1, 3.15pm
RUGBY LEAGUE - Warrington v Toulouse on Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 4.30pm
AQUATICS - European Championship on RTE 2, 11.20pm
CYCLING - Tour de l’Ain on Eurosport 1, 1pm
FRIDAY AUGUST 12
SOCCER - Watford v Burnley on Sky Sports Football, 8pm
ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 2pm
AQUATICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 11.30pm
RUGBY LEAGUE - Hull KR v Leeds on Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
CRICKET - Ireland v Afghanistan on BT Sport 1, 3.15pm
SATURDAY AUGUST 13
WOMENS SOCCER - Galway v Wexford Youths on TG4, 8pm
RUGBY - South Africa v All-Blacks on Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm
SOCCER - Man City v Bournemouth on Premier Sports 1, 3pm
SOCCER - Brentford v Man Utd on Sky Sports, 5.30pm
ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 9.45am
SUNDAY AUGUST 14
SOCCER -Kilmarnock v Celtic on Sky Sports Football, 12noon
ATHLETICS - European Championships on RTE 2, 9.10am
SOCCER - Notts Forest v West Ham on Sky Sports, 2pm
SOCCER - Chelsea v Tottenham on Sky Sports, 4.30pm
GOLF - St Jude Invitational on Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm
Three's company! Newlyweds Linda and Tom Donegan pictured with the Liam MacCarthy Cup at their wedding celebration
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.