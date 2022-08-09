Search

10 Aug 2022

Ryan Lowe savours ‘fantastic’ Preston performance against Huddersfield

Ryan Lowe savours ‘fantastic’ Preston performance against Huddersfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:40 PM

Ryan Lowe was left purring as his Preston side dismantled Huddersfield 4-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Ali McCann’s double was sandwiched by goals from Troy Parrott and Brad Potts in a dominant performance.

“I’m pleased, I thought we were fantastic,” Lowe said. “Everything we asked the lads to do, they’ve done.

“We asked for ruthlessness and the patterns of play, how quickly we moved the ball, it was fantastic. We kept going and kept playing and stuck to the task at hand.

“We felt we needed to be on it right from minute one. We felt we had to quieten the crowd, get on the front foot and dominate the ball and I think we did that.

“I’m really pleased with everyone’s performances, I thought they were all top drawer today and deserved the win.”

The Lilywhites took the lead inside six minutes when Parrott opened his account for the club with a precise finish.

New Terriers boss Danny Schofield, who has now suffered losses in his first three fixtures, saw his side fall two and then three goals behind before the half-hour mark.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez fired in crosses for McCann to convert two almost identical goals.

Brad Potts added a fourth for Preston after the interval, while Jordan Rhodes slotted in a consolation for the hosts.

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield said: “It was a difficult evening, very disappointing. The performance was very poor, and we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“Conceding early goals is always a big blow. We changed shape in the second half and I think we nullified their threats a bit more. But I think the game was a bit difficult to get back into at that point.

“I knew stepping into this role that it wasn’t going to be easy. It was always going to be a challenge – we just need to continue working hard, reflect on this performance and make sure we put it right.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media