Ryan Lowe savours ‘fantastic’ Preston performance against Huddersfield

Ryan Lowe was left purring as his Preston side dismantled Huddersfield 4-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Ali McCann’s double was sandwiched by goals from Troy Parrott and Brad Potts in a dominant performance.

“I’m pleased, I thought we were fantastic,” Lowe said. “Everything we asked the lads to do, they’ve done.

“We asked for ruthlessness and the patterns of play, how quickly we moved the ball, it was fantastic. We kept going and kept playing and stuck to the task at hand.

“We felt we needed to be on it right from minute one. We felt we had to quieten the crowd, get on the front foot and dominate the ball and I think we did that.

“I’m really pleased with everyone’s performances, I thought they were all top drawer today and deserved the win.”

The Lilywhites took the lead inside six minutes when Parrott opened his account for the club with a precise finish.

New Terriers boss Danny Schofield, who has now suffered losses in his first three fixtures, saw his side fall two and then three goals behind before the half-hour mark.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez fired in crosses for McCann to convert two almost identical goals.

Brad Potts added a fourth for Preston after the interval, while Jordan Rhodes slotted in a consolation for the hosts.

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield said: “It was a difficult evening, very disappointing. The performance was very poor, and we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“Conceding early goals is always a big blow. We changed shape in the second half and I think we nullified their threats a bit more. But I think the game was a bit difficult to get back into at that point.

“I knew stepping into this role that it wasn’t going to be easy. It was always going to be a challenge – we just need to continue working hard, reflect on this performance and make sure we put it right.”