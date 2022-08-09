Search

10 Aug 2022

Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

09 Aug 2022 11:12 PM

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.

Farman had earlier denied Shayne Lavery to seemingly end the shoot-out, but was adjudged to have moved off his line, while Chris Maxwell’s save from Harrison Neal proved to be in vain.

The hosts made six changes from their weekend defeat to Stoke, while their opponents brought in the trio of Sam McClelland, Josh Kay and Tom White.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes – Barrow proving stubborn opposition for their higher-ranked opponents.

It took the Tangerines until the 33rd minute to register a shot on target, when Theo Corbeanu shot straight at the goalkeeper from the right.

Fiorini saw a drive palmed over by Farman on 78 minutes, as the home side turned the screw.

Both previous competitive meetings between the sides at Blackpool had finished goalless prior to this.

And neither side could find the breakthrough to avoid penalties, before the shoot-out drama.

