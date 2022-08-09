Bay Bridge gearing up for racecourse return

Sir Michael Stoute will continue to weigh up his options for Bay Bridge as the colt nears a return to action.
From the first crop of foals sired by Prix du Jockey Club winner New Bay, he notched up five successive wins in taking the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his seasonal debut in May.
He was then beaten a length by State Of Rest when odds-on in the Group One Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and did not get much room at a crucial stage when fourth to Vadeni in the Coral-Eclipse when last seen in early July.
The four-year-old, owned by James Wigan in partnership with Ballylinch Stud, has been given a break since and holds Group One entries in the Irish Champion Stakes, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Champion Stakes.
The first of those potential targets, over his regular 10-furlong trip, takes place at the Curragh on September 10.
However, Stoute says he is still pondering options.
“We just haven’t defined a plan yet, but he is back getting busy now,” said the Derby-winning handler.
“We just have to get him into fast work – he seems very close to it now. So, we will tune him up and then make a decision.”
