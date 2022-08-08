Search

08 Aug 2022

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield hints at changes against Preston

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield hints at changes against Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:04 PM

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has hinted at changes for his side’s home Carabao Cup tie against Preston.

Schofield has no new injury problems following Friday night’s defeat at Birmingham, while injured pair Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are still out.

Centre-half Pearson and midfield summer signing Kasumu are recovering from respective foot and hamstring injuries.

Fellow summer signings Yuta Nakayama and Connor Mahoney are among those hoping to feature.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe is also expected to rotate his squad after successive goalless draws in their first two Championship matches.

Lowe has confirmed youngsters Dana Amaral, Lewis Leigh, Jacob Slater and Mikey O’Neill will all be included on the bench.

Striker Ched Evans sits out the second game of his three-match ban following his straight red card in the season’s opener at Wigan.

Centre-half Bambo Diaby is closing in on his first appearance of the season after a knee injury but will not feature.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media