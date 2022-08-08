Steve Morison set to make changes for Cardiff’s cup tie against Portsmouth

Cardiff boss Steve Morison looks set to make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Portsmouth.
Morison apologised to the Bluebirds’ travelling fans following a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Reading, and Pompey are now next up at Cardiff City Stadium.
Defenders Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan are likely to be in the selection mix, and there could be a start for club captain Joe Ralls, who did not feature in Cardiff’s opening two league games.
Morison might also be tempted to hand striker Kion Etete a first start as the Bluebirds target an immediate response following the Reading defeat.
Portsmouth loan signing Owen Dale could make his Pompey debut in south Wales.
Dale has moved to Fratton Park on a season-long arrangement from Blackpool, making him manager Danny Cowley’s 11th new arrival of the transfer window.
Cowley, meanwhile, will hope for no lingering effects of a sickness bug that hit the Portsmouth camp ahead of the 0-0 League One draw against Lincoln on Saturday.
It meant that a number of players missed training during the latter part of last week.
