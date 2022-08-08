Search

08 Aug 2022

On-loan midfielder Caleb Watts pushing for first Morecambe start against Stoke

Southampton loanee Caleb Watts could be handed a full debut by Morecambe manager Derek Adams for their Carabao Cup clash with Stoke on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was used off the bench during last weekend’s defeat at Peterborough and will be pushing to start.

Adams has a small squad to work with and will not make wholesale changes with forward Courtney Duffus (knee) out for the rest of the season.

Ryan McLaughlin, Ryan Cooney and Wes McDonald have not featured on a match day for the Shrimps so far and continue to be linked with a move away from the club.

Stoke could rest Ben Wilmot for this midweek tie after he has been forced to nurse a minor groin injury in recent weeks.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit got off the mark on Saturday with a 2-0 victory at home to Blackpool with Harry Clarke, on loan from Arsenal, and Jacob Brown on target.

Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell were introduced as substitutes and may start against the League One side.

Boss Michael O’Neill promised to pick a “strong team” for the first-round encounter but will definitely be without Nick Powell and Harry Souttar (both knee).

