Jorja Smith and UB40 to perform at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Jorja Smith, Beverley Knight and UB40 are among the acts confirmed to perform at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham.

The Games will draw to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a high-octane production celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

The closing ceremony, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, will see performances from artists including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith.

Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia and Musical Youth will also be performing, along with Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40.

In a tribute to one of Birmingham’s major exports of the past decade, the closing ceremony will feature a sequence from the much-anticipated theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby.

British singer Mvula will give a special performance of a newly commissioned track inspired by Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand, the TV series’ theme song.

Written and adapted for the stage by the show’s creator Steven Knight, the theatre production will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27 as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Martin Green, chief creative officer of the Birmingham Games, said: “With this closing ceremony, we wanted to create a spectacular line-up of global artists from the West Midlands for an exhilarating musical production to conclude an unforgettable 11 days of sport and culture.

“The medley of high-octane performances will celebrate the vibrant energy and cultural heritage of this incredible city, as we bring these spectacular home Games to a fitting end.”

The closing ceremony will also include a formal handover to the state of Victoria, Australia, which is hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The past 11 days have been a shining example of the power of sport in strengthening the ties between our unique partnership of Commonwealth nations.

“I’d like to thank the brilliant volunteers, the roaring crowds and every athlete who has dived, hurdled or wrestled their way to victory for making these Commonwealth Games the best yet.

“And I am particularly proud of the city of Birmingham for being fantastic first-time hosts and welcoming our Commonwealth friends with open arms – cementing the UK’s well-deserved reputation for hosting major sporting events on the global stage.

“The success of Birmingham 2022 will be measured not only in medals won or records broken, but also by the number of people inspired to take up sport as a result, and who will be able to thanks to this Government’s massive investment in grassroots sport in recent years.

“And when the athletes fly home and the banners come down, it’s the people of the West Midlands who will reap the rewards from the lasting economic legacy these Games have secured that will drive trade, jobs and growth across the region for a generation to come.”

The closing ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will signal the end of an event in which 4,500 Commonwealth athletes competed across 19 sports and eight para sports.

The ceremony takes place on Monday at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.