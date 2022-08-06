Search

06 Aug 2022

Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted as Blackburn stick to the plan to triumph at Swansea

New Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson praised his side for sticking to the game plan in their 3-0 victory at Swansea that took them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Goals from new signing Sam Szmodics in the first half and Ben Brereton Diaz and skipper Lewis Travis after the break backed up the opening-day win over QPR to give Rovers the perfect start to the season.

“The performance was very high class tactically. We worked on this game all week and the way the players controlled the game out of possession against a very good and dangerous team with the ball was very pleasing,” said Tomasson.

“When Swansea attacked we were very solid and the players followed the plan like they should do. Maybe they are more tired in the head than in the legs.

“There were three beautiful goals and good transition moments. There was also another clean sheet.

“I’m very pleased with the performance and for the fans. We had some very good chances, although they needed to be taken.

“Clean sheets are also very important and we followed the game plan. We controlled the game out of possession against a good side on the ball.

“We had a different game plan against QPR and we won it in a different way.”

Swansea boss Russell Martin said his team had to “take it on the chin” after collapsing to a heavy defeat in front of their home fans.

But he was adamant there will be no change in the way he wants his players to approach games this season.

“We have to take today on the chin and we have to be better. But we aren’t going to go to Blackpool next week and changing what we are trying to do,” he said after watching his team enjoy 71 per cent of the possession.

“We were punished for mistakes and small details, moments that were not quite good enough. We had so much control.

“But then we make a mistake, and we follow it up with another one. I said a couple of weeks ago about how we react to mistakes will define what we do, and it defined it today.

“We have to make more of our dominance of the ball. There wasn’t enough ball speed in the first half or enough runs to threaten their backline.

“It’s something we need to work on and we’ll look at that for sure. Now it’s up to us and the guys to work as hard as we can and there wasn’t a lack of effort today.

“Expectancy has gone up from last season and we’ve had more time to work with the players. We need to stick together, work really hard and try to find solutions to the problems we faced today.”

