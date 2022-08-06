Search

06 Aug 2022

Eddie Howe admits he had doubts when Fabian Schar lined up for stunning opener

Eddie Howe admits he had doubts when Fabian Schar lined up for stunning opener

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 7:17 PM

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was not a happy man when he saw Fabian Schar lining up his “incredible” deadlock-breaking strike against Nottingham Forest.

The Switzerland international defender took aim from distance to end the Magpies’ frustration with a 25-yard piledriver which set his side on their way to a 2-0 win over promoted Forest on their return to the Premier League.

Howe said: “It was an incredible strike from a player that does the unconventional, really. A centre-back shooting from that range – I probably wouldn’t have reached if that was me playing.

“But he’s capable of doing things like that, special moments. I was questioning his decision as he lined up to hit it, but I was delighted to see it hit the net.

“We sort of needed a goal like that to break the deadlock because we had created a number of chances and hadn’t taken them, and it took a long-range goal to get us going.”

Newcastle had to remain patient despite dominating from the first whistle until the last, and it took something special for them to get their noses in front.

Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, making his competitive debut for the club after sealing a loan move from Manchester United, denied Joe Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin in quick succession, but there was nothing he could do to keep out Schar’s 58th-minute missile.

He was equally helpless 12 minutes from time when Callum Wilson cleverly flicked Joelinton’s cross past him to seal a win which might have been even more comfortable.

Howe said: “It was a brilliant performance from us, I thought, today. From start to finish, I was very very pleased.

“But at half-time, that game was still very much in the balance. Despite our dominance, we hadn’t scored. Nottingham Forest had defended well and we hadn’t been clinical enough in certain moments, so the main aspect of my team-talk was to make sure we didn’t lose our discipline and search for that goal in a disjointed way.

“Thankfully we didn’t.”

The opening-day win – Newcastle did not manage a league victory until December last season – came just 24 hours after head coach Howe had committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

He said: “I didn’t hesitate about signing it. I’m loving every moment of being Newcastle manager and I’m going to give it my all to try to make it a success.”

For opposite number Steve Cooper, there were mixed feelings as his side turned in a dogged performance on their return to the top flight after a 23-year absence, but one which lacked any real threat.

Cooper said: “There’s been a lot of talking to the players and amongst themselves about Premier League football. Listen, we’re disappointed we’ve lost a football match today, but at least we’ve felt the difference of what a Premier League game is – and there is a big difference, for sure.

“We have to reflect on that quickly and get used to it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media