Solihull Moors claim comfortable victory at Aldershot in season opener

Solihull Moors kicked off their Vanarama National League season in style with a decisive 4-1 victory at Aldershot.
Joe Sbarra opened his account at the 15-minute mark when he connected with Ryan Barnett’s cross to send a low, left-footed strike into the back of the net.
Inih Effiong soon levelled proceedings with a nodded effort, but the Moors retook the lead within three minutes through Callum Howe’s header.
The visitors firmly took control after the break, Andrew Dallas adding to their advantage two minutes after the restart before Ben Coker curled in a free-kick to put the game away.
