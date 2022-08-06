Search

06 Aug 2022

Riley Harbottle scores only goal as Mansfield take the points against Tranmere

Riley Harbottle scores only goal as Mansfield take the points against Tranmere

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 6:29 PM

Mansfield picked up their first points of the season following a battling 1-0 win over Tranmere in League One as Riley Harbottle’s second-half header proved to be the difference in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Rovers came close to opening the scoring after 30 minutes through Kane Hemmings, before John-Joe O’Toole had a shot cleared off the line.

Paul Lewis missed a great chance to equalise when he scuffed a shot straight at the keeper in the closing stages.

Tranmere had early penalty shouts waved away when Elliott Nevitt went down under pressure.

Hiram Boateng had a shot saved after 11 minutes before Reece McAlear drilled over.

Christy Pym saved from Hemmings following a poor back-pass with 30 minutes gone.

O’Toole had an attempt cleared off the line by Hemmings five minutes before the break.

Mansfield broke the deadlock when Harbottle headed home following Boateng’s 60th-minute corner.

Pym made a good fingertip save to keep out Ethan Bristow’s header.

Lewis found space but could only fire tamely at Pym with five minutes to go.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media