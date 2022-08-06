Search

06 Aug 2022

Sam Morsy on target as Ipswich secure three points at Forest Green

Sam Morsy on target as Ipswich secure three points at Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 6:16 PM

Ipswich slipped comfortably past Sky Bet League One new boys Forest Green with a routine 2-1 victory.

Goals in the first half from Marcus Harness and Sam Morsy handed Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys their first win of the new season.

Rovers improved after the break, with substitute Josh March pulling a goal back in the 65th minute.

In their first-ever League One home game, Rovers started brightly enough, Regan Hendry fizzing over. However, Ipswich nosed in front in the 37th minute as Harness fizzed in after a period of pinball in the box.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Morsy was afforded space to bend a sumptuous strike over Luke McGee from the edge of the box.

Rovers got back into the match with 25 minutes to go, March tucking the ball home after substitute Armani Little had seen his strike blocked.

Christian Walton kept Ipswich’s noses in front by parrying a March volley and blocking substitute Sean Robertson’s follow-up.

March thought he had grabbed an equaliser for Rovers, but the offside flag spared Ipswich as Rovers looked for parity.

Rovers were baying for a red card when March was pulled back by Cameron Burgess, who was afforded a yellow in stoppage time as Ipswich successfully navigated the nine minutes of added time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media