Karlan Grant should shake off niggle before West Brom welcome Watford

Karlan Grant is expected to be fit when West Brom host Watford.
Grant is carrying a minor niggle but is expected to shake it off in time for Monday night.
Callum Robinson is back in training after a dead leg but the Hawthorns clash might come too soon.
Okay Yokuslu is in contention having impressed in training despite a lack of minutes since rejoining the Baggies.
Mario Gaspar could be handed a debut for Watford.
The Spanish defender is available for selection after signing as a free agent last week.
Midfielder Imran Louza is stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.
But boss Rob Edwards said there are no new injury worries in the squad.
John Hassett, Secretary, Marie Hayes, Chairperson and P.J.Blackwell, Treasurer of the Cappamore Show at the launch of the Cappamore Show 2022 PIC: Dave Gaynor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.