William Akio undergoes surgery as Ross County prepare to host Celtic

Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic.
Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation.
The South Sudan international sat out last weekend’s defeat by Hearts.
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will miss the trip to Dingwall.
Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but boss Ange Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team.
Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.
