Search

05 Aug 2022

Scott Brown without Promise Omochere for Fleetwood’s game against Plymouth

Scott Brown without Promise Omochere for Fleetwood’s game against Plymouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 5:41 PM

Promise Omochere is at least a few weeks away from returning for Fleetwood Town after suffering an eye socket fracture during a challenge last weekend.

The striker’s injury, which may see him ruled out of Scott Brown’s side for even longer, was sustained during the 73rd minute of his EFL debut in the Cods’ 2-1 loss at Port Vale.

With the Irishman unavailable, Brown will likely need to lean on the experience of Joe Garner and Ellis Harrison on Saturday.

Shaun Rooney and Callum Morton both missed last weekend’s clash with injury, and Brown expects to make a number of last-minute decisions at the weekend as injured players return to training.

Jordan Houghton will return for Plymouth on Saturday after serving a suspension on the opening weekend for the red card he was issued in the final match of the last campaign.

He will face stiff competition from both Adam Randell and Matt Butcher for minutes in midfield, with manager Steven Schumacher admitting the talented trio will pose a welcome selection challenge for him this season.

James Bolton (foot), Panutche Camara (groin), Conor Grant (groin) and Mickel Miller (thigh) all missed the season opener and will not be in Schumacher’s squad on Saturday.

Wolves loanee Nigel Lonwijk, whose signing was announced the day before the new campaign kicked off, has impressed in training and could see some playing time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media