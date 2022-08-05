Fulham’s Harry Wilson to miss Liverpool game after suffering knee injury

Fulham manager Marco Silva could be without winger Harry Wilson for up to two months ahead of their first Premier League match of the season against Liverpool.
The winger will miss out on facing his former club due to a knee injury sustained in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa, but could face a challenge to be fit enough to play for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar.
Silva will also be without Nathaniel Chalobah, but said he has all other players available for the first game of the season.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a number of players missing through injury but goalkeeper Alisson Becker is fit after an abdominal injury.
Defenders Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Curtis Jones (calf), forward Diogo Jota (thigh) and second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) are all out.
Naby Keita is set to resume training on Friday after almost a week out with illness.
Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Solomon, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Muniz, Mbabu, Francois.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Adrian, H Davies, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez.
John Hassett, Secretary, Marie Hayes, Chairperson and P.J.Blackwell, Treasurer of the Cappamore Show at the launch of the Cappamore Show 2022 PIC: Dave Gaynor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.