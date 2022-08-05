Search

05 Aug 2022

Harry Brook and Will Jacks in England Lions squad to face South Africa

Harry Brook and Will Jacks in England Lions squad to face South Africa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 12:02 PM

England have named a 13-strong Lions squad for a tour match against South Africa, ahead of the first Test against the tourists on August 17.

It will be an opportunity for the likes of Harry Brook and Will Jacks to test themselves against a strong Proteas side as they bid for a first Test cap.

Paul Collingwood will take charge of the match, which will see players leave their Hundred and Royal London one-day squads in order to play the fixture starting on August 9.

“We are delighted that the Lions will have a competitive fixture against the South African tourists,” the England and Wales Cricket Board performance director Mo Bobat said.

“The squad strongly represents some of the country’s current, next best and future England players. For some players, this game will be important preparation going into the Test series.

“These matches for the Lions are pivotal as we try to build the depth of players that can further enhance the way the Test team have been playing this summer.

“I would also like to thank The Hundred teams and respective head coaches who have enabled the eight players who are playing in the competition the opportunity to play for the Lions. We are grateful for their support.”

Craig Overton, Brook and Dan Lawrence will miss two Hundred matches, with most missing one, and Ben Duckett not missing any.

England Lions squad: S Billings (captain), H Brook, S Cook, S Conners, B Duckett, W Jacks, K Jennings, D Lawrence, C Overton, L Patterson-White, J Rew, O Robinson, D Sibley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media