04 Aug 2022

Stevenage without Elliott List as they look for second victory of the season

Stevenage without Elliott List as they look for second victory of the season

04 Aug 2022 5:42 PM

Stevenage will be without winger Elliott List as they look to make it two wins from two this season when highly-fancied Stockport visit The Lamex Stadium.

List was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Tranmere after suffering a foot injury that will now require surgery.

Summer signing Jordan Roberts replaced the 25-year-old at Prenton Park and went on to net an 85th-minute winner so he could start against promoted Stockport.

List’s absence means Stevenage boss Steve Evans will have to change a winning line-up but the veteran boss has hinted he could make further alterations this weekend.

Stockport’s first Football League game since 2011 will have left manager Dave Challinor with plenty of food for thought regarding his line-up at Stevenage.

County were 3-0 down inside 33 minutes at home to Barrow but staged a second-half recovery before narrowly losing 3-2 at Edgeley Park.

Challinor, who was far from impressed with his side’s first-half display, sent on new loan signing James Brown and Myles Hippolyte at half-time in a bid to turn the tide and they will be in contention for starting spots on Saturday.

Oliver Crankshaw and Scott Quigley also came off the bench in that match and are further options for Challinor, while on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will be pushing for his debut.

