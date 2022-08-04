Boughey looking towards York with promising filly Kinta

Kinta could head next for the Lowther Stakes at York after her second-placed run in the Princess Margaret Stakes.

The George Boughey-trained two-year-old was a winner on debut at Lingfield in June, winning again on the all-weather when taking a Kempton novice the following month.

A switch to turf and a step up to Group Three then followed at Ascot on King George day, where the filly was a 7-1 chance under William Buick and came home only a length behind Ralph Beckett’s prior Listed winner Lezoo.

A bay daughter of Sioux Nation, Kinta now holds an entry for the Group Two Lowther at York during the track’s Ebor meeting later this month.

“She’s good, she’s got an entry for the Lowther and she might go there,” Boughey said.

LEZOO looks to be a very promising filly and wins the Princess Margaret Keenland Stakes 🚀 🎥 @AtTheRaces pic.twitter.com/gU9jtjOH9R — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) July 23, 2022

“She ran a career-best last time at Ascot and she’s the highest-rated horse I’ve trained after three starts.

“No other horse has reached 101 after three starts yet, so we hold her in high regard.

“She was very good and Beckett’s filly, Lezoo, is very good. I think if we hadn’t been knocked at the start and we’d ridden her with a bit more aggression to go forward then we might have chased her home pretty close.”

Meanwhile, Boughey has a Deauville date in mind for Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut, who impressed with his victory in the Golden Gates Handicap – his third in succession.

The Prix Guillaume d’Ornano, a Group Two contest run over a mile and a quarter, is the intended target come August 15.

Boughey said: “He’s entered there and all being well he’ll head there for his next run.”