05 Aug 2022

Treaty Utd target a fifth successive win as Waterford Utd visit in SSE Airtricity League

Recent Treaty Utd signing Success Edogun

05 Aug 2022 2:30 PM

TREATY United will look to take inspiration from their FAI Cup victory to secure their spot in the promotion play-offs in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

This Friday August 5 evening Treaty entertain Waterford FC in the Markets Field at 7.45 - looking to build on their defeat of non-league Usher Celtic 5-0 in the FAI Cup over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Indeed Treaty are looking to make it five successive wins this evening and are now 369 minutes without conceding a goal.

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty have won their last three league fixtures against Athlone Town, Longford Town and Bray Wanderers to boost their promotion play-off hopes.

Treaty remain in fifth spot in the league table, occupying the final promotion play-off position – three points clear of sixth-placed Wexford FC, while the Limerick based side trail fourth-placed Longford Town by three points.

LISTEN: Tommy Barrett lauds the strength of his Treaty Utd squad after FAI Cup progress

When Waterford entertained Treaty in the league earlier this season, the home side were 4-0 winners.

Waterford had a big FAI Cup win of their own last weekend - knockout out holders St Patricks Athletic.

Today The Blues travel to Limerick in hope of returning to winning ways in the league after a defeat to Longford Town last time out.

Danny Searle's side remain in third place on the table going into this week's game while Treaty United sit in the playoff positions.

Last weekend, Treaty United booked their last 16 slot in the Extra.ie FAI Cup with a comfortable victory over Dublin outfit Usher Celtic.

The second round draw sees the Limerick side away to another non-league team - Maynooth University Town FC at the end of the month.

